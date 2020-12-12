Austria seizes weapons destined for Germany’s far right

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition that were intended to be sold to far-right extremists in Germany, officials said Saturday.

Police raids in recent days led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition and explosives, officials said. The main suspect is a 53-year-old Austrian, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said.

Nehammer said the police operations had uncovered “a network that shows links between the area of right-wing extremism and organized crime.”

He said that some of those belonged to the “neo-Nazi scene that have sadly also been known in Austria for a while.”

The firearms were allegedly bought with the proceeds from the sale of drugs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Women's Basketball

UMary Men's Basketball

Plays of the Week

Nedrose Basketball

CHI DOnation

Animal Abuse Protest New Town

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories