Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

Austrian minister to travel to Iran amid nuclear tensions

Posted: / Updated:

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the situation in Libya and Venezuela, the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Sahel, and climate diplomacy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister said Wednesday that he will travel to Tehran this weekend amid efforts by European countries to keep alive Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers.

Alexander Schallenberg said after meeting his German counterpart in Berlin that he will be taking a “European message” to Tehran on Saturday and Sunday after also meeting the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, this week.

Tensions have been escalating steadily since 2018, when President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The Trump administration reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran as part of its “maximum pressure campaign” on the Islamic republic.

Iran since has begun breaking terms of the 2015 deal limiting its enrichment of uranium.

The remaining signatories — the European trio of Germany, France and Britain, plus Russia and China — have been trying to keep the deal afloat. While Austria is not part of the agreement, the deal was negotiated in large part in Vienna.

Europeans agree that “we must contribute everything to the situation being de-escalated,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. He stressed that “the ‘maximum pressure’ strategy is not promising in our view, but we have increased the pressure on Iran,” and welcomed Schallenberg’s trip.

The Europeans have invoked a dispute resolution mechanism designed to resolve issues with the deal or refer them to the U.N. Security Council.

Schallenberg said that “it is also important … to repeat our points — it’s not enough to have said them once.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

New Position Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Position Minot"

HS Wrestling State Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling State Preview"

Century Wrestling Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling Preview"

Legacy Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Bball"

Wilton-Wing Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Girls Bball"

Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted"

Pulls tabs/Casinos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pulls tabs/Casinos"

Updated Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Updated Crash Report"

Family Farm Bankruptcies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Farm Bankruptcies"

Mortgage Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage Debt"

Kids Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Book"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/19"

What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is the difference between high and low pressure in weather?"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/19"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunny & cold before a big warm-up"

Big and Loud Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big and Loud Program"

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge