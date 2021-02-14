Avalanche kills mountain climber in southern Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An avalanche killed a mountain climber in southern Bosnia on Sunday, authorities said.

Bosnia’s Defense Ministry says the man was a member of the armed forces who was climbing the Prenj mountain while off duty.

Bosnian media reported that a small avalanche swept the man off a cliff while the other climber who was with him survived. The Klix news portal said the victim was a well-known nature-lover and adventurer.

The death comes amid a spell of freezing weather in Europe that also has engulfed the Balkan region.

A pair of avalanches on Saturday killed three people in Slovenia and injured three more, including two rescuers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

