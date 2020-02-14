Baby born in migrant boat rescued near Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Friday that they have rescued a group of 86 migrants that included a baby who was born during the perilous journey in the open sea to reach Europe.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands said that the newborn was taken to a hospital along with its mother and three other pregnant women on arrival.

They added that the rest of the migrants who were aboard three small vessels reached by Spain’s maritime rescue service late Thursday were in good health.

In January, a newborn baby was found dead on a boat of migrants that had left the west coast of Africa to reach the Canary Islands.

