Baby goat stolen from Baltimore garden reunited with owners

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 19, 2020, photo provided by Henry Scott, shows Ed the baby goat at Filbert Street Garden in Baltimore. Ed was returned to the garden unharmed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after being reported stolen the day before. (Courtesy of Henry Scott via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore late Tuesday night, police said.

Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been “anonymously returned” to his owners, according to a statement from the department.

Ed was reported missing from the Filbert Street Garden on Monday night. His caretakers alleged in a Facebook post that two teenagers tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the animal, which weighs just 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and depends on his mother’s milk to survive.

“We’re not sure if the hope is to sell him or if it is part of some initiation,” the Filbert Street Garden post said. “The community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed.” The post said he’s not old enough to wean from his mother and could die if not returned.

Security video obtained by WBAL-TV appeared to show someone walking down the street with the goat in a crate as the animal cried out.

In an update Tuesday, the garden celebrated Ed’s safe return and thanked police for their help. Authorities did not say whether they were continuing to investigate or were actively looking for suspects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"

Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west"

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Money for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for Schools"

Parshall Senior Quilts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Senior Quilts"

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Summer Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Summer Meals"

Summer School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer School Plans"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge