Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Barcelona prosecutors to appeal court’s ruling in sex case

Posted: / Updated:

A woman holds up her hands outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Thousands in Spain are demonstrating to demand changes in criminal laws and the country’s judiciary after a new ruling on a sex assault case revived the debate over the fair treatment of victims. Monday’s protests come after five men accused of gang raping an unconscious 14-year-old three years ago were sentenced between 10 to 12 years behind bars for sexual abuse instead of assault or rape.(AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Barcelona says it has decided to appeal a court’s ruling in a sex-crime case involving an unconscious teenager.

The case triggered an outcry in Spain after the court last week convicted five men of the lesser crime of sexual abuse instead of sexual assault or rape, sentencing them to up to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors accused them of gang-raping the 14-year-old girl.

The court ruled that because she was intoxicated, the men were able to have sex with her without using violence or intimidation — acts required under Spanish law for a crime to be considered sexual assault.

It’s the latest case to fuel anger over how Spain’s legal system treats victims.

The Barcelona prosecutor’s office announced in a short statement Wednesday that it would appeal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge