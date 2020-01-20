BBC chief Tony Hall to step down amid mounting challenges

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 28, 2013 file photo, BBC journalists and technical staff on strike form a picket line outside BBC’s New Broadcasting House in central London. BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 that he will step down from the helm of the U.K. broadcaster in six months after seven years in the job. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file)

LONDON (AP) — BBC Director-General Tony Hall announced Monday that he will step down from the helm of the U.K. broadcaster in six months after seven years in the job.

Hall said he was quitting so that a new leader can oversee a mid-term review of the BBC’s funding in 2022, and a renewal of its governing charter, due in 2027.

The announcement comes as the publicly funded BBC is facing intense political and public pressure amid a fast-changing media landscape and viewing habits. It has been criticized by both sides of the Brexit debate over its coverage of the U.K.’s impending departure from the European Union, and some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government have suggested changing the BBC’s funding model.

The broadcaster currently is funded largely through a 154 pound a year ($200 a year) fee paid by every household with a television. It is not state-controlled, though the government sets the terms of the broadcaster’s charter, renewed once a decade.

In a warning to the organization’s critics, Hall said that “in an era of fake news, we remain the gold standard of impartiality and truth.

“What the BBC is, and what it stands for, is precious for this country,” Hall said. “We ignore that at our peril.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"

Holiday Debt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Debt"

Fake Cops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fake Cops"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-19-20"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Cold Weather Hit 1-18-20"

Future City Competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Future City Competition"

Hotel Strandings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Strandings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge