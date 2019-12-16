Belarus gets $500-million loan from China

Posted: / Updated:

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus has reached an agreement with China to receive a $500-million loan, officials in the ex-Soviet country said Monday.

Belarus’ Finance Ministry said the loan will be provided by the Shanghai office of the China Development Bank.

The Chinese credit offers much-needed cash to Belarus amid a dispute with its main sponsor and ally, Russia.

Belarus relies on cheap Russian energy and loans to maintain its Soviet-style economy, but Moscow has recently raised energy prices and cut some of the subsidies. Russian officials say Minsk should accept closer economic integration if it wants to benefit from lower energy prices.

Some in Belarus fear that such integration could pave the way for a full merger of the two countries, concerns fueled by Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for more than a quarter century, has vowed not to surrender Belarus’ post-Soviet independence, but the opposition in Belarus has remained nervous.

Lukashenko is set to meet Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss plans for closer economic integration.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge