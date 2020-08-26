Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-virus measures

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin on Wednesday banned several protests planned for the weekend against coronavirus pandemic measures. The protests have drawn support from the German far right.

Officials said that those protesting would likely have breached rules on social distancing designed to stop the spread of the virus. Germany has seen an upswing in infections in recent weeks and the government is considering whether to impose fresh restrictions again.

Authorities in the capital cited a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Aug. 1 during which participants ignored mask-wearing and distancing rules and other conditions imposed on the protest.

Berlin’s top security official, Andreas Geisel, welcomed the decision.

“We need to weigh the basic right of freedom of assembly against the sanctity of life,” he said in a statement. “We chose life.”

Geisel said police would act to stop any large gathering of people and indicated that authorities wouldn’t tolerate a tent camp that protesters have erected near the German parliament.

“I’m not prepared to accept that Berlin is abused a second time as a stage for corona deniers … and right-wing extremists,” he said.

Numerous leading figures in the country’s far-right scene, including members of the Alternative for Germany party, had announced they would participate in rallies in Berlin on Saturday.

The party’s leader in the Berlin state assembly, Georg Pazderski, criticized the decision to ban the protests, calling it disproportionate and unjustified.

The protest ban can be appealed in court.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/26

Wednesday's Forecast: Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps

Pole Fitness

Pole Fitness Live

NDC AUG 26

Northwoods League

WDA Boy's Tennis

WDA Boy's Soccer

Trinity Staff Testing

Sturgis Cases

Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Coleman Corn Maze Opening Soon

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss