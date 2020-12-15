Bermuda swears in its first female, Black governor

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Rena Lalgie has been sworn in as Bermuda’s governor, marking the first time that the British territory in the Atlantic has a Black woman as its leader.

The event occurred on Monday, a day after Lalgie arrived in Bermuda, a wealthy financial haven and popular tourist destination.

The appointment was announced in June by Queen Elizabeth II.

Lalgie previously served as director of the United Kingdom’s Office of Financial Sanction Implementation.

Lalgie, who is also the first female to serve as Bermuda’s governor, remains under quarantine as a result of her recent trip during the pandemic.

