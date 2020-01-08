Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Body found in landing gear of Ivory Coast to France flight

by: ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — The body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear of an Air France flight from Ivory Coast to Paris, the airline said Wednesday.

The lifeless body was found after Flight 703 left Abidjan on Tuesday and landed at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, the airline said in a statement, expressing its “deepest sympathy and compassion for this human tragedy.”

A French police official said the victim was a young African who hasn’t yet been identified, and that an investigation is underway. Such stowaway attempts are extremely rare, and nearly impossible to survive, the official said.

French media reported that the victim was a child migrant, though the official said it was too early to determine the the victim’s age. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named, according to police policy.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge