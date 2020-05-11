Bosnia: imported ventilators from China useless for COVID-19

Posted: / Updated:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s state prosecutors say about a hundred ventilators imported from China by a private company and paid for by the country’s government have been found to be useless for COVID-19 patients.

The little known fruit-processing firm, with no license to import medical equipment, was granted 5 million euros ($5.5 million) to get the equipment to the small Balkan country amid the pandemic.

But after a public outcry over why the company, called Silver Raspberry and with ties to Bosnia’s political establishment, received the lucrative deal, the state prosecutor office opened an investigation into possible corruption and fraud.

In their initial report, the prosecutors said in a statement on Monday that the imported ventilators “do not meet even a minimum of necessary characteristics for adequate treatment” of coronavirus patients.

“Therefore, it is not advisable to use those ventilators in the intensive care units,” the statement said.

The company owner has rejected accusations that he imported the breathing machines at highly inflated prices. He said he used his business connections in China to accomplish what he called a “humanitarian mission.”

The graft allegations have come as no surprise in Bosnia, which is ranked poorly on Transparency International’s annual global corruption list. The watchdog group last year placed Bosnia 101st out of 180 countries.

Experts have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic, which caught officials in many countries unprepared and ill-equipped to meet the need for protective gear and ventilators, has created new opportunities for graft as governments rushed to get the supplies.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge