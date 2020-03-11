Bosnia police move hundreds of migrants to a refugee camp

Posted: / Updated:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police on Wednesday moved hundreds of migrants, who have been sleeping rough in a central town, to a refugee center near Sarajevo.

Police rounded up the migrants at the bus and railway stations in the town of Tuzla and transferred them to the camp in Blazuj.

No incidents were reported. Migrants carried plastic bags with their belongings as they walked calmly toward the buses lined up nearby. Authorities in Tuzla later removed dozens of small tents, blankets and other things left behind by the migrants.

Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty have been stuck in Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe.

Impoverished Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the influx and officials have expressed concerns over a potential new wave following Turkey’s decision to open its borders for migrants wishing to go West.

Migrants arrive to Bosnia from neighboring Serbia and Montenegro. Many flock to Tuzla before moving toward a northwestern pocket bordering European Union member state Croatia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Williston Housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Housing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20"

Civil Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil Support"

Minot School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot School"

Coronavirus funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus funds"

Velva Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Water"

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge