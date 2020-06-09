Brazil obeys court order to resume providing full virus data

by: MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A woman pushing a baby stroller walks past water utility workers from CEDAE who will disinfect the Turano favela in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to resume publication of full COVID-19 data, including the cumulative death toll, following allegations the government was trying to hide the severity of the pandemic in Latin America’s biggest country.

The government complied with the decision Tuesday afternoon.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said late Monday that the government is obliged to provide necessary information to Brazilian citizens, days after the Health Ministry scrubbed the cumulative death toll from the new coronavirus from its website. De Moraes said in his decision that the gravity of the pandemic, which has killed more than 37,000 Brazilians, requires transparency from the government as the country shapes policies to curb the virus.

Brazil’s health ministry stopped publishing the number of total COVID-19 deaths and confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

The restriction on the release of data, combined with its announcement after evening news programs had ended, generated widespread criticism. Gilmar Mendes, another Supreme Court justice, said Saturday that manipulation of data is a tactic of authoritarian regimes and that hiding the numbers wouldn’t exempt the government from responsibility for the pandemic’s heavy toll in Brazil.

Facing intense criticism, a top Health Ministry official told reporters Monday night that the ministry would restore the cumulative death toll to its website, but with changes to the methodology for how daily deaths are tallied.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge