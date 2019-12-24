Brazil’s Bolsonaro comes out of hospital after short stay

Jair Bolsonaro

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019 file photo, President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony to launch an agro program at the Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro lashed out at journalists on Friday, Dec. 20 singling out one as looking like a homosexual, as news reports of a corruption investigation linked to his son continued making headlines. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Tuesday morning after a fall in the presidential residence.

Bolsonaro spent a night in observation in the armed forces’ hospital in the capital city of Brasilia and was discharged around 7:30 a.m. local time.

The presidency’s communications office confirmed that Bolsonaro had fallen and said he had been ordered to rest. It said examinations of his skull did not show any problems.

The president had slipped in the bathroom and banged his head, said local media, citing an unidentified assistant to Bolsonaro.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

