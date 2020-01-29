Live Now
Bulgaria ruling coalition survives no-confidence vote

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct, 17, 2019 file photo, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov arrives for a EPP meeting prior to an EU summit in Brussels. Bulgaria’s ruling coalition on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which accused the government of failing to protect the environment and guarantee water supplies. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s ruling coalition on Wednesday survived a no-confidence vote called by the opposition, which accused the government of failing to protect the environment and guarantee water supplies.

The 240-member parliament rejected the motion in a 124-102 vote with nine abstentions.

In its motion, the opposition Socialist Party highlighted the months-long water shortage in the industrial city of Pernik which has jeopardized drinking water supplies for nearly 100,000 people.

The opposition also tabled allegations about illegal imports of waste, air pollution from industrial emissions and river pollution.

It was the fourth vote on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s center-right government, which came to power in May 2017.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

