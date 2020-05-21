Burundi candidate says 200 supporters arrested during vote

by: ELOGE WILLY KANEZA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s leading opposition candidate says more than 200 party supporters were arrested during Wednesday’s election, and he is keeping open the possibility of challenging the results over suspected fraud.

Agathon Rwasa spoke to The Associated Press a day after the East African nation held one of its most important elections since independence in 1962, one that some fear could bring a new wave of violence similar to what occurred around the previous, disputed vote in 2015.

While divisive President Pierre Nkurunziza is stepping aside after a repressive 15-year rule, many observers expect a win for his ruling party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye. Some in Burundi believe Nkurunziza will continue to wield power behind the scenes.

Rwasa was seen as being in a close race with Ndayishimiye, and members of his CNL party reported being harassed and detained ahead of the vote.

He told the AP he was disappointed with Burundi’s security forces and justice officials over “harassment and persecution” of party supporters, including those meant to monitor the voting.

SOS Medias Burundi, a group of independent journalists, has reported that more than 160 CNL party members were arrested, many of them on Wednesday night when it was time to count the votes.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said the arrests in general were related to voting fraud, and he accused CNL members of voting multiple times or trying to observe the vote without the proper permission. He did not say how many were arrested, only “many.”

Police ahead of the vote had accused Rwasa of making “incendiary and defamatory” remarks and inciting revolt.

The months of harassment ahead of the vote were aimed at guaranteeing “massive fraud,” Rwasa said.

He didn’t offer any evidence of vote-rigging, but on Wednesday he declared that “we will do what the laws permits if we are not satisfied.”

Street demonstrations erupted in 2015 when Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term that some called unconstitutional. The deadly turmoil that followed badly damaged global relations, and Burundi became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court after it started investigating allegations of abuses.

The U.N. human rights office reported more than 300 extrajudicial killings and was kicked out of the country. Burundi’s government has denied allegations it targets its people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/22"

Prepare for a rainy weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a rainy weekend"

CAMPAIGNING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CAMPAIGNING COVID-19"

FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS: MEET LOKI THE CAT"

Donating Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating Meals"

Long Term Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long Term Care"

Department of Corrections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Department of Corrections"

Broadway Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway Circle"

South Border Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Track"

Legacy Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Softball"

Ballot Postage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Postage"

Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Election Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Access"

Ward County Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Voting"

Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Poetry Contest for HS Students"

Hacking Seminar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hacking Seminar"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21"

Minot Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hit and Run"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/21"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny with less wind"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge