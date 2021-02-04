Canada bans cruise vessels until Feb. 28, 2022

by: ROB GILLIES, Associated Press

Posted:

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is banning all cruise vessels in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2022.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Thursday cruise vessels carrying 100 or more people will remain prohibited from operating in Canadian waters.

Alghabra said they pose a risk to health care systems.

Vessels carrying more than 12 people are will also stay prohibited from entering Arctic coastal waters.

The temporary measures were scheduled to end on February 28, 2021.

Those who do not comply are subject to fines.

