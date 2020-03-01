Car pins sleeping man to wall in Southern California home

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man sleeping in his bedroom was pinned against a wall when a car smashed through the house in Southern California, authorities said.

The man suffered only minor injuries after the vehicle barreled over a power pole, through two yards and into the home in Riverside around 1 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

The car almost completely entered the structure, rendering it uninhabitable, the Press-Enterprise reported . There was nothing between the wall and the car except the resident, Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst said. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a tool normally employed to cut open smashed vehicles, to free the man.

“(He) got very lucky,” Vanderhorst said.

Police arrested the driver of the car, a 22-year-old man. He could face charges including driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol level higher than .08 causing injury, both felonies, the newspaper said.

Damage to the house was estimated at $200,000. Four adults were displaced and went to stay with with relatives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/2"

Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Warm with rain chances"

Life Hacks: Stinky Feet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Stinky Feet"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

MAHC Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAHC Mission"

Celebration of Ellie Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebration of Ellie Follow"

Money or exercise?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money or exercise?"

Rolette Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Pursuit"

Robert One Minute 3-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-1-20"

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

State Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Gymnastics"

State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey"

Bismarck State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Basketball"

Not Afraid Autopsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Afraid Autopsy"

Body Cams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Cams"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge