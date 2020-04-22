Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

China calls virus lawsuit brought by US state ‘very absurd’

Posted: / Updated:
Eric Schmitt

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Schmitt on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government, the Community Party of China and others, alleging that the hiding of information and other actions at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak led to loss of life and significant economic damage in Missouri. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all” and repeated China’s defense of its response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected.

The ministry and other Chinese government departments have strenuously denied accusations that officials delayed reporting on the extent of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, despite reports that worries over political stability were placed above public health concerns. Medical staff who reported the outbreak were silenced under threat of legal retaliation and Wuhan went several days without reporting cases during the holding of an annual provincial government conference.

“This so-called lawsuit is very absurd and has no factual and legal basis at all,” Geng said at a daily briefing. Since the outbreak began, China has proceeded in an “open, transparent, and responsible manner” and the U.S. government should “dismiss such vexatious litigation,” he said.

Missouri’s top state prosecutor on Tuesday announced the lawsuit, which alleges that Chinese officials are to blame for the pandemic that has sickened around 2.5 million worldwide, thrown tens of millions out of work and devastated local economies, including in China.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn’t do enough to slow its spread.

Missouri’s action is likely to be largely symbolic, however, since lawsuits against other countries typically don’t go anywhere because U.S. law generally prohibits them.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the number of Missouri deaths from the virus rose by 16 Tuesday to 215.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way"

Legacy Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track"

Small Business Town Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Town Hall"

Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas Roadhouse Farmer's Market"

Central McLean Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Baseball"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Morton Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton Election"

Election Preparation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Preparation"

Wind Farm Donates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farm Donates"

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

Door to Door Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Door to Door Teacher"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge