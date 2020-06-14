China reports 57 new cases, highest daily number in 2 months

Posted: / Updated:

Paramilitary police stand guard on a street near the Xinfadi wholesale food market district in Beijing, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beijing closed the city’s largest wholesale food market Saturday after the discovery of seven cases of the new coronavirus in the previous two days. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday reported its highest daily total of new coronavirus cases in two months after the capital’s biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections.

There were 57 confirmed cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, the National Health Commission reported. That was the highest daily toll since mid-April and included 36 in Beijing, the capital.

The new cases illustrated how the virus can come back as anti-disease controls are relaxed.

The Xinfadi market on Beijing’s southeastern side was closed Saturday and neighboring residential compounds locked down after more than 50 people in the capital tested positive for the coronavirus. They were the first confirmed cases in 50 days in the city of 20 million people.

China, where the pandemic began in December, had relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease in March.

Authorities locked down 11 residential communities near the Xinfadi market. Police installed white fencing to seal off a road leading to a cluster of apartment buildings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Biker Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Calendar"

BMX Pump Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "BMX Pump Track"

Mandan plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan plane crash"

Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth"

Williston food delivery service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston food delivery service"

Prayer Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Day"

Library computers available for use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library computers available for use"

COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge