Civilian shot dead in Somalia during coronavirus enforcement

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Somali women protest against the killing Friday night of at least one civilian during the overnight curfew, which is intended to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, on a street in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, April 25, 2020. A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, a fellow police officer said, sparking protests that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, fellow officer Ahmed Muse said Saturday.

The shooting Friday evening sparked protests in Mogadishu that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice.

There has been growing anger among some residents over alleged abuses by security forces, including beatings, while enforcing virus-related restrictions.

Shouts of “No police, no curfew” could be heard as hundreds of protesters took to the streets and damaged a police landmark at a city roundabout.

The country’s police chief on Saturday fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.

Somalia has one of the world’s weakest health systems and virus cases have been rising quickly. The Horn of Africa nation had more than 325 cases as of Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"

Dunn County Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn County Fatal Crash"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Autism Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism Walk"

Fargo Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Testing"

Doosan Shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Shut down"

Minot Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fatal Shooting"

Numbers Update Saturday 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update Saturday 4-25"

Mushroom Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mushroom Business"

BisMan Parks

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Parks"

Shiloh Christian Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Track"

Olson named A.D. for Tetons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olson named A.D. for Tetons"

Central McLean Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Golf"

Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Business Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Renovations"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/24"

Nurse Heading to NY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Heading to NY"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge