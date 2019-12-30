Climate grandma satire causes German broadcaster headache

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A German public broadcaster has pulled a satirical ditty sung by a children’s choir about a grandmother’s environmentally questionable habits and apologized after the song drew a wave of criticism.

A video featuring broadcaster WDR’s children’s choir singing an altered version of “My grandma rides a motorbike in the chicken coop,” something of a German children’s classic, was pulled from a WDR channel’s Facebook page on Friday evening. On Saturday, WDR boss Tom Buhrow apologized personally “with no ifs and buts.”

Critics, many of them online, took offense at a section in the altered song that had the grandmother driving to the doctor in an SUV and declared: “My grandma is an old environmental pig.”

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where WDR is based, was among those who weren’t amused.

“The debate about the best climate protection is increasingly being escalated by some into a generational conflict,” Armin Laschet wrote on Twitter.

He added that WDR’s song “crossed the limits of style and respect for older people. Instrumentalizing the young against the old is not acceptable.”

Mass-circulation daily Bild gave the flap front-page treatment on Monday, saying in an editorial that people born in the 1950s did a lot “to hand over a better, rich, peaceful country to their children and grandchildren.”

The government’s efforts to combat climate change have been a top political issue in Germany over recent months. Environmental activists have criticized them for not going far enough.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

Stuck in Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuck in Snow"

Mandan Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Terrorizing"

Airport Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Snow Prep"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19"

MAFB Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge