Council: Horse manure still OK on Texas city’s beaches

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, a child races into the surf to join family in Galveston, Texas. In a win for Texas horseback riders, the Galveston City Council won’t implement a requirement for people to pick up horse manure left behind on public beaches. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — City leaders in Galveston have turned down a proposal that would require horseback riders to pick up what their animals leave behind on the beach after equestrians argued that horse manure is harmless.

One person even brought a bag of manure to Thursday’s city council meeting while arguing against the measure, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

“It is really pretty much non-toxic and doesn’t do anything,” said island veterinarian Lea Fistein, as she placed her fingers into the bag of manure. “It’s really the only feces I would touch with my hands.”

City code requires people to clean up pet waste left behind on public beaches, but horses are exempt from that rule. City staff members had suggested lifting the exclusion for horses.

Horse riders told the council that requiring riders to pick up manure would prevent people from riding on the beach because it’s difficult to carry the necessary equipment to remove the droppings.

The council opted Thursday to keep the exclusion for horses but directed city staff to explore regulations for riding businesses or large groups of horses.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

RC Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "RC Racing"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

HP Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Accident"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Perinatal Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perinatal Day"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

X-Mas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "X-Mas Tree"

Wreaths in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Bismarck"

Harvest Conversations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvest Conversations"

River Levels

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Levels"

Walmart Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Update"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 12-14-19"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-14-19"

Wreaths Across America Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths Across America Minot"

Girls HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball"

Billy Mills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Mills"

High School Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge