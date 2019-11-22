Court: Dutch govt doesn’t have to repatriate kids from Syria

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has overturned a lower court’s order that the government must attempt to bring home children whose mothers traveled to Syria to join Islamic extremist groups.

Friday’s decision upheld the government’s appeal against that ruling. Reasons for the decision will be published next month.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus has welcomed the decision as supporting the government’s policy of not repatriating women and children from Syria if they went there to join the Islamic State group.

Grapperhaus says “these women made the choice, with or without children, to travel to IS territory and join a terrorist organization. The Cabinet will not actively bring them back from the region.”

Lawyers representing 23 women and their 56 children sought an injunction earlier this month forcing the government to repatriate them.

