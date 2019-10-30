Court extends detention of suspects in Dutch farm mystery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has extended the detention of two suspects accused of holding a group of young adults against their will for up to nine years on an isolated farm.

A 67-year-old man who claims to be the father of the group and a 58-year-old man who rented the farm were jailed Wednesday for a further 90 days while investigations continue into the mysterious case.

Both were arrested earlier this month after police raided the farm in the village of Ruinerwold, 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Amsterdam. Police found six people — the 67-year-old and five young adults — who say they are from the same family.

The raid came after a 25-year-old man, also part of the family, walked into a nearby bar and raised the alarm.

