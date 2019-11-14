Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Cyprus president: Arsonists won’t stop national park plan

Posted: / Updated:

This Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 photo provided by the Cyprus Forest Department, shows the results of forest fire, in Akamas Peninsula. Cyprus’ president is vowing to go ahead with creating a national park in a largely untouched area of the tourism-reliant island, following a string of deliberately-set forest fires that were blamed on local landowners’ development plans. (Cyprus Forest Department via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ president vowed on Thursday to press ahead with creating a national park in a largely untouched area of the tourism-reliant island, following a string of deliberately-set forest fires that were blamed on local landowners’ development plans.

Nicos Anastasiades tweeted that such actions only make authorities more determined to protect and rehabilitate the remote northwestern Akamas Peninsula.

Anastasiades said any development “can and must” be in step with efforts to safeguard the peninsula’s environmental value.

Authorities say “premeditated arson attacks” on Wednesday burnt around 70 hectares (173 acres) of dense pine forest in the area.

Authorities believe the fires may have been set by local residents who fear that declaring the area a national park will reduce property values and prevent land development.

Environment Minister Costas Kadis told state-run Cyprus News Agency that authorities plan to step up patrols of the peninsula and use new tools such as drones to help monitor the area.

He said the government’s project for Akamas will include controlled entrances and rules governing visitors’ activities, and will do away with the “anarchy” of the past.

Plans to declare the peninsula a national park have been in the works for at least 15 years, but political wrangling and opposition from local landowners have delayed their implementation.

Environment ministry officials say efforts are on course to declare the peninsula a park by 2022.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge