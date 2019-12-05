Cyprus to launch Hague court case over Turkey’s gas drilling

Posted: / Updated:

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says authorities are launching legal action at the International Court of Justice in the Hague against Turkey’s exploratory gas drilling inside Cypriot waters.

President Nicos Anastasiades said Thursday this is part of his government’s pledge to use “all legal means” at its disposal to defend the sovereign rights of ethnically divided Cyprus.

He said Turkey has been notified of the legal action through its embassy in the Greek capital, adding that difficulties may crop up.

Turkey, which doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state, has been drilling in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights since July.

Ankara claims almost half of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and says it’s acting to defend its rights and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots to the area’s energy reserves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Vote on Voting Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote on Voting Rights"

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge