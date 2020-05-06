Czech, US to cooperate on security of 5G networks

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic and the United States have signed a joint declaration about their future cooperation on security of 5G technology.

The Czech government office said the document was signed remotely by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

The signing comes amid a global battle between the U.S. and China’s Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of network infrastructure equipment. It has become the target of U.S. security concerns because of its ties to the Chinese government.

The declaration states that “protecting communications networks from disruption or manipulation, and ensuring the privacy and individual liberties of the citizens of the United States and the Czech Republic, are vital to ensuring that our people are able to take advantage of the tremendous economic opportunities 5G will enable.”

The document also endorses the principles developed by cyber security officials from dozens of countries at a summit in Prague last year to counter threats and ensure the safety of the next generation mobile network.

The Czech Republic’s cyber security watchdog previously warned against the use of products by Huawei and another Chinese telecommunications company, ZTE.

