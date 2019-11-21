Daddy Yankee to open reggaeton museum in Puerto Rico

Posted: / Updated:
Daddy Yankee

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019 file photo, Daddy Yankee performs at the Latin American Music Awards, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Puerto Rico reggaeton star is opening a museum Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the U.S. Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico reggaeton star Daddy Yankee is opening a museum in the U.S. Caribbean territory that will be dedicated to his life and the music that made him famous.

The Daddy Yankee El Jefe Museum opens Friday in Plaza de Las Americas in San Juan and will be free of charge.

The space of 8,000 square feet (743 square meters) will feature the history of reggaeton starting in 1991 as well as the artist’s clothes, awards and memorabilia. The museum will remain open through January.

Daddy Yankee made the announcement Thursday in an Instagram post. He recently set a record at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico with 10 shows scheduled in December.

Among his best-known songs is “Gasolina” and “Despacito,” a collaboration with pop singer Luis Fonsi that became the most watched video ever on YouTube.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge