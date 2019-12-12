Death toll in hospital shooting in Czech Republic rises to 7

Live Now
FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, people embrace outside the Ostrava Teaching Hospital after a shooting incident in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The death toll in a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic reached seven on Thursday, Dec. 12 after a women critically wounded in the attack died. A 42-year-old attacker opened fire in a waiting room in the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague on Tuesday, killing six adult patients and wounding three other. (Jaroslav Ozana/CTK via AP, file)

PRAGUE (AP) — The death toll from a hospital shooting in the Czech Republic rose to seven on Thursday when a critically wounded woman died two days after the attack, authorities said.

A 42-year-old man opened fire in a waiting room in the University hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava, 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Prague on Tuesday, killing six adult patients and wounding three others.

The gunman, whose motive was unclear, later killed himself.

The two other wounded men are not in life threatening condition.

Police identified the attacker as a man with a criminal record who used an illegal gun and acted alone.

It was the second-deadliest mass shooting in the Czech Republic since 2015, when a man shot eight people dead in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod before fatally shooting himself.

