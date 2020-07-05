Death toll rises to 6 in Turkey fireworks factory explosion

Smoke billows from a fire following an explosion at a fireworks factory outside the town of Hendek, Sakarya province, northwestern Turkey, Friday July 3, 2020. There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory, Gov. Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told state-run Anadolu Agency. Several firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory, which is away from residential areas, but explosions continued to hamper efforts to bring the fire under control. The cause of the blast wasn’t immediately known. (IHA via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The death toll from a massive explosion in a fireworks factory in Turkey has increased to six.

The governor of Sakarya in northwest Turkey announced two new deaths and said rescue teams were still searching for one more person after Friday’s explosion. The governor, Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, was quoted by Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency.

Earlier Sunday, the governor said six people were still hospitalized from the explosion, including one person in critical condition. Some 114 people workers been treated and released.

The cause of the blast at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A manager and two supervisors were detained Saturday.

Television footage on Friday showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory with bursts of fireworks amid sounds of explosions.

Turkish media have reported previous explosions at the same factory.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

