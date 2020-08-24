Denmark suspends foreign spy agency chief, 2 others

Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says that the head of the country’s foreign intelligence service has been “relieved of duty for the time being” along with two other senior employees.

Lars Findsen took the helm of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, or DDIS, in 2015, and from 2002 to 2007, he headed the domestic intelligence service. The two other employees of DDIS, which is also responsible for military intelligence, weren’t identified.

In a brief statement Monday, Defense Minister Trine Bramsen gave no reason as to why the three employees were suspended.

The Danish military has been at the center of scandals in recent months involving high-ranking officers who have been favoring relatives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-24

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-24-20

Underwood School District uses thermal readers

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Top plays of the week

Lincoln woman creates at-home gourmet kitchen

Robert One Minute 8-23

The "Not So Heavenly Bodies" Calendar is back!

Healthy habits prevent health issues

Back on campus

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-23-20

Minot volleyball

Northwoods League baseball

Heavy police presence in Bismarck

"MAGA" Boat Parade

High school tennis

High school football

Robert One Minute 8-22

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 8-22-20

Big 4 Scout Camp

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss