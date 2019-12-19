Dirty air, emigration threaten North Macedonia, leader says

Posted: / Updated:

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Rampant air pollution and the emigration of young, skilled professionals pose the most serious threats North Macedonia faces, the small Balkan country’s president said.

Stevo Pendarovski said Wednesday that he would call an urgent meeting of government officials and environmental groups to address air pollution, which is estimated to kill about 3,000 people annually in North Macedonia.

In an annual address to lawmakers, Pendarovski said the situation “seriously undermines our nation’s potential.”

North Macedonia has some of the highest levels of air pollution in Europe, mostly due to heavy use of household wood-burning stoves in the chilly winters, an old fleet of cars and the practice by some garbage disposal companies of disposal by incineration.

In recent months, airborne particles in the capital Skopje and other cities have been recorded as exceeding safety levels by up to 20 times.

Environmental groups have held weekly protests, in a bid to force action from the center-left government.

Pendarovski called for higher budget funding for environmental protection.

He also described persistent emigration as a second major threat to North Macedonia’s “security and future.”

According to World Bank estimations, about one quarter of North Macedonia’s 2.1 million people have left the country over the past decade.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge