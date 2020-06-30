Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in Florida

MARGATE, Fla. (AP) — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for.

A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn’t wait. She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.

The Miami Herald reportsthat Susan Anderson already felt the need to push as her husband drove them to the Natural Birthworks center in Margate. The RING video, sharedon Facebook, shows what happened next.

Anderson stands in a T-shirt, maternity shorts and flip-flops, with her husband supporting her and the midwife crouching just behind.

“She’s OK, She’s OK,” Sandra Lovaina, tells two arriving officers. “It’s OK. I’m the midwife. She is going to have a baby.”

And then a moment later, out she comes — a baby girl that Lovaina catches and passes between the legs to the mom. She cradles the girl they’ve named Julia against her chest, and says “sorry” before gasping in tears and smiles.

“This momma had a super fast labor,” the center said on June 23. It said the video was being shared with permission, and both baby and mother are doing fine.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

