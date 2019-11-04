Live Now
Drunk Austrian policeman suspended after crashing into car

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say an allegedly intoxicated off-duty policeman has been suspended after crashing into a car that was being checked by other officers.

Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. Monday in Tyrol province. Officers were able to get out of the way as their 55-year-old colleague drove into the back of the car they were checking, but both he and the two people in that vehicle — an Iraqi man and an Italian woman — were injured.

The Austria Press Agency reported that authorities said a breathalyzer test was positive, but wouldn’t say how far over the limit he was, citing data protection reasons. His driver’s license was taken away on the spot.

The officer was suspended from work and faces disciplinary proceedings.

