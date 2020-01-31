Dutch government plans to ban some forms of fireworks

Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government plans to ban the sale of most fireworks in a bid to rein in injuries and attacks on emergency service workers during unruly New Year’s Eve celebrations, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday.

The ban, which must be approved by parliament, would cover firecrackers and rockets, which have in recent years been thrown or fired at police, ambulance staff and firefighters responding to incidents on New Year’s Eve.

“The ban is necessary because the most recent year’s end again did not go well,” the government said in a statement explaining its decision. “There was an unacceptable level of injury and incidents and the number of incidents of violence against police hasn’t been so high in five years.”

Dutch customers spend millions of euros on fireworks in the days leading up to end of year celebrations and then set them off in the streets. Eye doctors regularly report serious injuries caused by fireworks around New Year’s Eve.

Opposition has grown in recent years to the tradition and some cities already have introduced firework-free zones on New Year’s Eve.

People will still be allowed to buy small decorative pyrotechnics.

However, some people already visit other countries to buy and smuggle back into the Netherlands more powerful firecrackers than the ones sold here.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frenzy Second Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy Second Block"

Frenzy First Block

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frenzy First Block"

Linton HMB Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Wrestling"

Underwood Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Bball"

Linton HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Bball"

Century Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Boys Bball"

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge