Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Dutch police: 2 suspected letter bomb blasts; no injuries

Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two suspected letter bombs exploded early Wednesday in the Netherlands, police said. Nobody was injured in the blasts.

One of the explosions happened at a business in Amsterdam and the other at a mail sorting office in the southern city of Kerkrade, police said in tweets. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two explosions were linked.

Last month, letter bombs were sent to several businesses in the Netherlands, followed by a warning letter, police said. They didn’t reveal details about the warning letters.

There have been no arrests announced in the investigation into those explosive devices, none of which went off, and police haven’t given details about a possible motive.

It wasn’t clear Wednesday if the two explosions were linked to the letter bombs mailed in January.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"

High School Hockey 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 2.11.20"

Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Julie Schirado"

Legacy Coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Coach"

Legacy-Minot Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Bball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"

Marijuana Measure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Measure"

America's Top Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's Top Dog"

Fishing Maps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Maps"

Tax Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Help"

Epilepsy Diagnosis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Epilepsy Diagnosis"

Bowbells Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowbells Recycling"

Kenmare Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Elections"

Fargo Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Officer"

Allergies on VDay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies on VDay"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge