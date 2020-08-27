Golf Talk after August 28

Dutch police say Frans Hals painting stolen for 3rd time

Posted: / Updated:

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen — for the third time — from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands.

Police said Thursday that “Two Laughing Boys” was stolen early Wednesday from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers (about 35 miles) south of Amsterdam.

The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police.

A statement issued by police said the museum’s alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and officers found that a rear door had been forced.

According to police, the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later. In 2011, both paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later. Further details of the earlier thefts weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

MSA United Way Homeless Shelter Update

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

FDHU Contact Tracing

YHF

Williston Veterans Golf Scramble

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

Zap Teen Starts Hatchery Kits

Air Quality

Bishop Ryan Back to School

Recovery Support

New Bookmobile

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss