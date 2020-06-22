Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

8 young children drown in river in southwestern Chinese city

Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING (AP) — Eight children drowned in a river in southwestern China after one fell in and the others jumped in to help, state media said Monday.

The children, described as elementary-school age, had gone to play at a beach Sunday on the Fu River, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Their bodies were recovered by Monday morning.

They came from Mixin, a town near Sichuan province on the outskirts of the sprawling metropolis of Chongqing. No further details were immediately available.

Heavy rain had been forecast for the area, but it wasn’t clear if the weather was a factor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Sister Thomas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas"

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss