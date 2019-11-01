Election violence erupts near Bolivia’s presidential palace

by: PAOLA FLORES and NATALIE ALCOBA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A protester against the reelection of President Evo Morales hurls a tear gas canister back at police during clashes in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Violence has escalated since Morales was declared the winner of the Oct. 20 vote amid delays in the vote count. The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to give Morales enough of a majority to avoid a runoff election; the president denies any irregularities. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Police in Bolivia fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters marching toward the presidential palace early Friday as tensions over a disputed election escalated.

Masked demonstrators set fire to barricades and threw tear gas back at police lines during the clashes in La Paz before dawn.

The protesters oppose Bolivian President Evo Morales, who obtained just enough support – according to official results – to secure victory in the first round of the Oct. 20 presidential election.

The opposition alleges the outcome was rigged to enable Morales to avoid a runoff vote; the president denies any irregularities and has accused the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

Two people were fatally shot at around midnight Wednesday during clashes between supporters and opponents of Morales in Santa Cruz province, an opposition stronghold.

On Friday, the government confirmed that a delegation from the Organization of American States had arrived and started an audit of the election results. The audit is expected to take 10 to 12 days.

The opposition, led by former president Carlos Mesa, rejects the audit. He says its terms were agreed upon “unilaterally” by the government and the OAS, without consulting the opposition or other civil society groups.

Mesa came less than one percentage point away from forcing a runoff against Morales, who has been in power for 14 years. Suspicions about electoral fraud arose following a 24-hour halt in the reporting of vote results.

With Morales at the helm, Bolivia has seen commodities-fueled economic growth. But voters have been angered by his refusal to accept the results of a 2016 referendum to keep limits on presidential terms. A subsequent decision by the country’s top electoral court allowed him to seek a fourth term.

___

Alcoba reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge