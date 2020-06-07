Estonia highway shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded

by: JARI TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HELSINKI (AP) — A man involved in a traffic accident opened fire as he fled the scene in southwestern Estonia, leaving two people dead and at least three others wounded, including two children, police said Sunday.

The 32-year-old suspect was apprehended early Sunday after an extensive police operation near the small town of Lihula, close to where the clash took place, police said in a statement. Prosecutors say he will face murder charges.

According to police, a motorcyclist at a gas station had witnessed the suspect’s car colliding with two other cars nearby and noticed that he was about to flee the scene. The biker then chased the car on the highway and the suspect shot at him. Police said the biker later died of his wounds.

The suspect also opened fire toward a car carrying a man, a woman and two young children aged 3 and 5. The woman in her fifties died of her wounds in an ambulance while the children were severely injured but are now in stable condition at a hospital, police said. The man was lightly injured.

“As far as we know, the injured people (in the car) were not familiar to the shooter. They were just people who were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” police spokesman Kaido Koplas said, according to Estonian newspaper Ohtuleht.

According to Estonian media, the suspect, who had a summer cottage in the region, was involved with the paramilitary Estonian Defense League, had no previous criminal record and had four registered guns.

Local newspaper Parnu Postimees said the man had worked as a nurse and a teacher in the health care sector.

A preliminary police investigation reported that the suspect was under the influence of alcohol during the shooting but the motive for his actions remained unclear.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

COVID-19 Update 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-6"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge