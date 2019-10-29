EU Court slams Bosnia over 11-year election gap in Mostar

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled in favor of a Bosnian politician who has sued the state because local elections in the central city of Mostar have not been held since 2008 over a legal problem.

The court in Strasbourg on Tuesday gave Bosnia-Herzegovina six months to amend the election laws so a vote can be held.

The deadlock in Mostar stems from the authorities’ failure to enforce a 2010 decision by Bosnia’s Constitutional Court. Mostar politician Irma Baralija has argued the legal void has prevented her from voting or running in a local election.

The court has rejected authorities’ claim that the delay was caused by efforts to agree on a power-sharing formula. The case reflects political problems in ethnically-divided Bosnia following its devastating 1992-95 war.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

