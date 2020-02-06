EU official says Balkan membership expansion is priority

by: DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oliver Varhelyi, left, the EU commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, and Aleksandar Vucic, Serbian president, are seen during their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Varhelyi is on an official visit to the Serbian capital. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union’s proposed new system for adding members is meant to reinstate the bloc’s influence in the Western Balkans, the bloc’s enlargement commissioner said Thursday.

There are worries that if the EU doesn’t do more to attract countries in the Balkans, then some may look to bolster relations with Russia and China. The bloc is already under pressure after losing the diplomatic and geopolitical clout of Britain, which left the bloc last weekend.

EU commissioner, Oliver Varhelyi, who started his tour of the region in Serbia, said he wants to “reinforce” the EU’s leverage.

“With the new commission, EU enlargement policy and involvement with the Western Balkans is ever a greater priority,” Varhelyi said.

His visit comes a day after the European Commission proposed to streamline rules to avoid further delays in the membership applications of potential EU aspirants.

TheEUis pushing changes to the system it uses to add new members in a move that should make the opening of enlargement talks easier for the Balkan nations.

North Macedonia and Albania were left aghast when their hopes of starting accession talks late last year were dashed, with France insistent that the enlargement process was revamped first. Serbia and Montenegro are considered the front runners for joining the 27-nation bloc.

Over the past dozen years that were dominated by an economic crisis and the migrants crisis, the appetite for taking in new, poorer nations has dwindled within the EU.

The EU hasn’t added a member state since Croatia joined in 2013. It started out with six nations in 1958 and lost its first member state when Britain pulled out.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/6"

Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Light Snow & Colder Temps"

Pet Price tag

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Price tag"

St. Mary's Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Basketball"

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge