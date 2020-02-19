Live Now
WATCH: Good Day Dakota

EU proposes rules for artificial intelligence to limit risks

Posted: / Updated:

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen looks at the invention ‘Do you Speak Robot?’ at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 18. 2020. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is unveiling proposals to regulate artificial intelligence that call for strict rules and safeguards on risky applications of the emerging technology.

The report on artificial intelligence released Wednesday is part of the bloc’s wider digital strategy aimed at maintaining its position as the global pacesetter on technological standards.

The EU’s executive Commission said it wants to develop a “framework for trustworthy artificial intelligence.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had ordered her top deputies to come up with a coordinated European approach to artificial intelligence and data strategy 100 days after she took office in December.

Clear rules are needed to address “high-risk AI systems” such as those in health, policing or transport, which should be “transparent, traceable and guarantee human oversight,” the EU said.

Authorities should be able to test and certify the data used by the algorithms that power artificial intelligence in the same way they check cosmetics, cars and toys, it said. It’s important to use unbiased data to train high-risk artificial intelligence systems so they can avoid discrimination, the commission said.

EU leaders said they also wanted to open a debate on when to allow facial recognition in remote identification systems, which are used to scan crowds to check people’s faces to those on a database. It’s considered the “most intrusive form” of the technology and is prohibited in the EU except in special cases.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School basketball"

Mandan-Minot girls hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan-Minot girls hockey"

Shiloh Christian Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Boys Bball"

St. Mary's Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Girls Bball"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Bike Lanes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Bike Lanes"

Coronavirus in Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Animals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Remarkable Woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Woman"

Fish Kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fish Kill"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Spill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spill"

Standing Rock Head Start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Head Start"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge