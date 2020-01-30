EU renews efforts to resume Kosovo-Serbia talks

by: ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Josep Borrell

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers a question during a news conference in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Borrell met Tuesday with the Foreign Affairs Minister’s of Britain, Italy, Germany and France where they were expected to hold talks about the current situation in Libya and Iran. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat on Thursday called on Serbia and Kosovo to resume dialogue, saying it’s the only way to normalize their ties and achieve a final agreement.

Talks between the Balkan neighbors broke down in November 2018, when Kosovo imposed a 100% tax on Serbian goods over Belgrade’s refusal to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is on a two-day trip to Kosovo before traveling Friday to Serbia.

“My duty, my task my endeavor my objective, is to accompany, facilitate the negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo,” Borrell said after meeting with Kosovar President Hashim Thaci.

“Because the problem can only be solved by Serbia and Kosovo, with the negotiations between the two of them, and the result can only come from an agreement between the two of them,” Borrell said. “There is no other solution.”

The EU-mediated negotiations started in 2011, but stalled when Kosovo imposed the tariffs on Serbian products about 14 months ago.

Serbia’s intervention against Kosovo’s independence-seeking ethnic Albanians in 1998-99 prompted NATO to intervene to stop the conflict.

Serbia doesn’t accept Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence, although its former province has been recognized by about 100 countries, including the U.S. and most EU nations.

Borrell said Brussels wasn’t in a race with Washington on Serbia-Kosovo negotiations and that they were “working together to achieve a result.”

Last week, senior U.S. officials brokered two deals to resume air and railway links between the two countries, which have been suspended for 21 years.

Thaci urged closer coordination between Brussels and Washington, and called on EU member states to take a united stance.

He was optimistic that a deal between Kosovo and Serbia eventually would be achieved “though that is not an easy process.” Thaci didn’t say how or when the talks would resume.

Kosovo has still to form a new Cabinet with the two winning political parties in the Oct. 6 snap election continuing with disagreements.

___

Llazar Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-30-20"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 1-30-20"

Healthy Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Big Game"

Court Doc

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Doc"

Minot Murder Case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Case"

Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Ag Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Show"

Park Board Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Park Board Survey"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/29"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-29"

Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Beadle announces his candidacy for state treasurer"

Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Libraries Outpace Movie Theaters"

High School Hockey 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.28.20"

High School Basketball 1.28.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.28.20"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Kara Bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Bond"

Police Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Academy"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge