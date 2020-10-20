EU takes action against Malta, Cyprus for ‘golden passports’

Posted: / Updated:

A demonstrator takes a mock copy of Cyprus passport during a demonstration against corruption outside of the conference center in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Protesters called for the resignation of Cyprus’ Parliamentary Speaker Demetris Syllouris amid corruption allegations involving the country’s now defunct citizenship-for-investment program. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission launched infringements procedures Tuesday against Cyprus and Malta over their “golden passport” programs, in which wealthy people can acquire EU citizenship in exchange for an investment.

The EU’s executive said the lucrative schemes are in violation of EU law and undermine the “essence of EU citizenship.”

Cyprus recently announced that it was ending its program amid allegations that a top state official and a veteran lawmaker were trying to bypass strict vetting rules.

Cyprus says it will end its program from Nov. 1, though the Commission notes that the country plans to continue processing current applications.

The Cypriot program was introduced in the wake of a 2013 financial crisis that brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy and forced it to accept a financial rescue program from creditors. Like a similar program in Malta, it has attracted many foreigner investors because a passport from those EU countries automatically grants the holder access to the entire 27-nation European Union.

Around 4,000 Cypriot passports have been issued to investors under the program, generating more than 7 billion euros ($8.25 billion).

“The schemes remain in place for the time being, in both member states concerned and could be replaced by similar investment schemes” said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. “Malta has in fact informed the Commission that it envisages a prolongation of citizenship foreign investment.”

The commission set a two-month deadline for both countries to reply to letters of formal notice and can ultimately decide to refer the matter to the Court of Justice.

In a report last year, the commission also criticized Bulgaria for offering passports in exchange for money to investors without any real connections to the country.

Wigand said the commission has also sent a letter to Bulgarian authorities asking them to phase out their citizenship scheme and provide detailed information about the program within a month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/20

Snow & hazardous travel conditions today

NDC OCT 20

Girl Scout Project

High School Volleyball

Grant County Flasher Football

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss