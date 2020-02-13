Ex-Brazilian leader da Silva meets the pope, gets blessing

Posted: / Updated:
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

El expresidente brasileño Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saluda durante un acto en el sindicato metalúrgico en Sao Bernardo, Brasil, 9 de noviembre de 2019. Da Silva fue recibido por el papa Francisco en el Vaticano, jueves 13 de febrero de 2020. (AP Foto/Leo Correa)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met Thursday with Pope Francis at the Vatican, received a papal blessing and said the two discussed prospects for a “more just and fraternal world.”

Da Silva posted photos of the encounter on his Twitter and Facebook accounts with a brief comment about the content of their meeting. The Vatican had no comment and didn’t even list the audience, which lasted an hour, on Francis’ official agenda Thursday.

Da Silva was released from prison in early November after 19 months in detention, when Brazil’s Supreme Court ruled a person can be imprisoned only after all appeals have been exhausted. Later that month, a court upheld the corruption conviction and ruled his sentence should be raised by four years to 17 years.

Da Silva, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, denies wrongdoing and says the corruption charges against him are politically motivated.

Francis, the first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, has had close ties to leftist Latin American leaders, including Da Silva and former Bolivian President Evo Morales, who resigned the presidency in November after allegations of fraud in Bolivia’s Oct. 20 presidential election.

The audience came a day after Francis released his major document on the Amazon, in which he denounced the destruction of the rain forest and the exploitation of indigenous peoples.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a conservative whom critics have blasted for increasing logging and mining activities in the Amazon, referred to Francis’ claim in the document that the rain forest belongs to everyone.

Bolsonaro, who has insisted the Amazon is Brazilian, quipped: “By coincidence, the Argentine ambassador was here. I said, `The Pope is Argentine, but God is Brazilian.’”

It was a reference to frequent claims by Da Silva and other Brazilian leaders that “God is Brazilian.”

___

The story corrects the spelling of Bolsonaro on second reference.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/13"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/13"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

K9 VALENTINE

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 VALENTINE"

Firehouse caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firehouse caucus"

Ken Keller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ken Keller"

Century Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Hockey"

Mandan Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Economy"

Sex Offenders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Offenders"

All in the Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "All in the Family"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Teacher Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Mental Health"

Coal Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Worries"

CHI St Alexius Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI St Alexius Award"

Community Rocks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Rocks"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/12"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12"

Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Arctic air takes over with strong wind"

Top Volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Volunteers"

High School Basketball 2.11.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.11.20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge