Ex-NY subway boss named to head London transit system

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Former New York subway boss Andy Byford has been named London’s new transit commissioner, overseeing Transport for London’s vast network of Tubes, trams, trains and buses.

TFL said Wednesday that Byford will start work June 29, during a time of crisis for the network. TFL has received a 1.6 billion pound ($1.96 billion) government bailout amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen revenue from fares plummet by 95%. It says that the need for continued social distancing means it will be able to carry only a fraction of its previous passenger load.

Byford said transit systems faced a “huge challenge” as they try “to reimagine how their services and projects contribute to the safe and sustainable re-start of the social and economic lives of the cities they serve.”

U.K.-born Byford resigned as president of the New York City Transit Authority in February after two years of trying to improve the Big Apple’s often frustrating subway and bus systems.

He previously headed the Toronto Transit Commission and held senior transit jobs in Sydney and London.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/27"

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny, & breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny, & breezy"

Sunscreen warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunscreen warnings"

BisMan Lacrosse

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMan Lacrosse"

Bismarck Governors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors"

Bismarck Fireworks?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Fireworks?"

Camaro Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camaro Night"

Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Mandatory Masks at Trinity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandatory Masks at Trinity"

New Vehicle Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Vehicle Shortage"

Student Loan Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Loan Help"

Plans if Positive Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans if Positive Cases"

Kids and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/26"

Second Mass Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Mass Testing"

Literacy Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Literacy Grant"

Paddle Boarding Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paddle Boarding Williston"

Child Abuse Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Abuse Charge"

Foods Coordinator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foods Coordinator"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge