Ex-Serb fighter gets 20 years for burning civilians

Posted: / Updated:

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A court in Bosnia on Wednesday sentenced a former Serb fighter to 20 years in prison for a wartime massacre of a group of Bosniak civilians who were locked in a house and burned alive, including a baby.

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina convicted Radomir Susnjar of taking part in the killings in June 1992 in the eastern town of Visegrad.

The Serb paramilitary fighters in the town robbed the Bosniak civilians, who were mostly Muslim, before locking them all in one room and throwing in bombs while shooting those who tried to escape.

The court said in the verdict that Susnjar searched the civilians looking for hidden valuables and later “pushed the last civilian in the column into the room and locked the door making it impossible for them to get out of the house and run away.”

The court said at least 25 civilians were killed, including a two-day old baby. Susnjar’s lawyer said he will appeal the verdict.

Thousands of Bosniak civilians were killed after Bosnian Serbs took control over much of eastern Bosnia early in the 1992-95 war. More than 100,000 people died in the conflict that left millions homeless.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge